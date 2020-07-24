Youth killed in police custody suspiciously

SUKKUR: The body of an arrested youth was found at the entrance of DHQ Hospital Qambar Shahdadkot, who was allegedly killed in the police custody. Report said a local resident Nazeer Chandio claimed that the Mahi Makool Police of Qambar Shahdadkot picked away his brother Zameer Chandio 25 days ago from their native village Dino Chandio. He said the police had killed his brother and left the body at the entrance of DHQ Hospital Qambar Shahdadkot. He said the police asked for bribe to release his innocent brother and when they failed to provide money, they brutally killed him.

The police claimed that the alleged criminal Zameer Chandio was killed when he fired himself after snatching a rifle from a cop. Meanwhile, SSP Qambar Shahdadkot Imran Qureshi took the notice of the incident and ordered to register a murder FIR against the police officials of Mahi Makool Police Station, including SHO Wahid Bakhsh Lashari, additional SHO Munawwar Lahori, ASI Abdul Wahid Khero, head constable Muhammad Soomar Chandio and others. He also ordered ASP Qambar Shahdadkot to investigate the incident.