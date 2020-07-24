Services of FBR member eulogised

ISLAMABAD: The FBR's Board in Council was held on Thursday to recognise the outstanding services of Dr Arslan Subuctageen, Member Legal and Accounting- Customs FBR.

It was attended by chairman, member customs (ops) M IRS (ops), M IRA (policy) M Admin, M Legal, MS&RS, M HRM, M IT, M FATE, and all other members along with Chief Admin, Chief IRS Management, Chief Legal Customs and SA to Chairman.

Shield presented by chairman while bouquets were presented by Tariq Huda, Hafiz Muhammad Inder , Ashfaq and Sarfaraz Warraich, in recognition of Dr Arslan’s outstanding career in Customs service and every participant spoke about him and his performance and contribution towards the Deptt. At the end chairman praised his services and then Dr Arslan spoke and concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Board chairman and all members.