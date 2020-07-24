PPP does not take politically motivated actions, claims Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday that the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not removed the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad (who are affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan) despite having political differences with their party.

Wahab, who is the spokesman for the Government of Sindh and an adviser to the chief minister of the province, told a news conference that the conduct of the PPP’s provincial government is in complete contrast to the rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, where the municipal bodies have been dissolved.

He said the federal government of the PTI should decide whether the process of legislation should be carried out through parliament or through some other method.

He also said that nobody should object to Sindh’s new number plates carrying the images of Ajrak and the Mazar-e-Quaid because its proposal was approved by the provincial cabinet a day earlier.

Wahab said the project of the Sindh Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department to grow palm oil trees in Thatta has been successful. He said that heavy machinery has been imported from China to extract palm oil from the department’s plantation.

He also said Pakistan had to spend around $4 billion to import palm oil, adding that the quality of palm oil to be produced locally would match that of Malaysia’s. The spokesman said that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s dream had come true, as she had envisioned the growing of palm oil trees in the country.

He said indigenous extraction of palm oil from the Thatta plantation will begin next month, and this pilot project will help the country stop importing palm oil. He also said the cultivation of palm oil trees can be spread over an area of 1,500 acres.

The adviser said that financial irregularities to the tune of Rs270 billion have surfaced in connection with the PTI’s rule in the country.