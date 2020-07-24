Air India reduces staff monthly allowances by 50pc

NEW DELHI: Air India has reduced monthly allowances of its employees who have a monthly gross salary of more than Rs25,000 by up to 50 per cent, according to an internal order of the company, foreign media reported.

The order, dated July 22, said basic salary and allowances linked to it like industrial dearness allowance (IDA) and house rent allowance (HRA) will remain unchanged.

However, for "general category officers", all other allowances - except the aforementioned ones - would be reduced by 50 per cent, said the order. "General category staff" and "operators" would get all other allowances decreased by 30 per cent, the order mentioned. Cabin crew members would see their all other allowances like check allowance, flying allowance and quick return allowance reduced by 20 per cent, the order said.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay (LWP) and firing of employees in order to conserve cash.

The Air India order said 11 types of allowances - including flying allowance, special pay, wide body allowance, domestic layover allowance and executive flying allowance - for pilots would stand reduced by 40 per cent. The order said flying allowance would be paid on actual hours flown by an individual pilot in a month.