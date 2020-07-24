Toba Tek Singh hospital daily-wage employees demand salaries of last eight months

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dozens of daily-wage employees of District Headquarters Hospital staged a demonstration against non-payment of their salaries for the last eight months. The protesters were carrying placards and banners. They said that they had not been paid their salaries for the last eight months. They said that they were facing financial problems due to the non-payment of salaries. They demanded the chief minister and the provincial health minister direct the hospital medical superintendent to clear their salaries before Eidul Azha.