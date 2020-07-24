Fraud accused’s judicial remand extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of three accused allegedly involved in onllne fraud of Rs 270mn for 14 days.

The court extended judicial remand of accused Qasim Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Arshad Ilahi. The court directed the NAB to submit a report on the status of reference against the accused. That NAB last year had arrested the accused involved in online fraud worth Rs 270 million.

According to NAB, owner and manager Khadija Commodities’ owner Qasim Bilal, Arshad Elahi and other were arrested for allegedly committing fraud with the general public in the name of online investment. The firm defrauded over 900 people/investors depriving them of Rs 270m.

Moreover, Sargodha DPO had filed an application with the bureau for action against this company. The NAB had launched investigation against the company in October last year.