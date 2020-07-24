One death due to Covid-19, 35 new cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died here in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking the death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 162 while no death due to the illness was reported from Rawalpindi district on Thursday though the virus has already claimed as many as 274 lives in the district.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 35 patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district which is the lowest number of patients reported in a day from the region after April 28. On April 28, 33 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 though there were only 769 confirmed patients of the disease till then which has now jumped to 20,547.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that 21 new patients have been tested positive from ICT while 14 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking the tally to 14,722 in the federal capital and 5,825 in Rawalpindi. A total of 104 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district and another 230 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary.