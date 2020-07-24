Comorbidities claim over 70pc deaths

Mortality rate of Corona is 29pc in Pakistan

By Khawar Khan

KARACHI: As many as 1,377 people of different walks of life have died due to coronavirus only in Pakistan since the first case was reported on February 26, 2020 in Karachi. These numbers are shared with Chief Minister of Sindh by the Health Department of Sindh Government .

According to the report, in total 1,377 people died only due to Saarscov-2. But 3,362 people died due to comorbidities complicated by corona. In medical terminology, comorbidity means the presence of one or more additional conditions often co-occurring (that is, concomitant or concurrent) with a primary condition.

In percentage wise ratio, the total deaths in Pakistan on 12th July, was 5,320, which comes to around 29pc who died primarily due to coronavirus whereas the remaining 71pc died due to comorbidities. According to the data, the most-affected areas in terms of corona deaths are Karachi and Hyderabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Swat and Islamabad.