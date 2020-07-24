close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
July 24, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar

National

July 24, 2020

RAWALPINDI:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited Rawalpindi City and inspected the cleanliness work for Nullah Leh. The CM expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for cleanliness of Nullah Leh and also inspected the proposed site of Leh Expressway at the banks of Nullah Leh. The CM said the elements propagating against the PTI government would be unsuccessful. “We will give reply to the negative politics through welfare services,” he said.

