Food ministry to chalk out plan to tackle wheat cartels

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) together with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will chalk out an action plan to tackle collusive market practices of wheat cartels.

During a meeting with Secretary NFS&R Omar Hamid Khan, Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan Rahat Kunain Hassan said his ministry was striving to eliminate the wheat demand-supply gap.

It was discussed that Punjab had announced its interim wheat policy on 2nd July 2020, while the Sindh government might announce its “Wheat Release Policy” without further delay. The government is exploring government-to-government (G2G) wheat procurement/import from Central Asian Countries. In addition to the private sector, the public sector including provincial governments, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) may instantaneously invite tenders/ bids from the private sector for import of wheat in the country. It is pertinent to mention that the public sector has procured 6,596,229 ton wheat in year 2020. The government has set the wheat support price at Rs1,400 per 40 kg and India has set the wheat support price at Rs1,650 per 40 kg.