Protest against COVID restrictions chokes capital

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Highway, 9th Avenue, Blue Area, Zero Point and Faizabad Chowk were packed with motorists during a protest by hundreds of hotel and marriage hall owners and workers, metro bus employees, furniture dealers, shopkeepers, car dealers, transporters and several other businessmen against the government for not allowing them to ply their businesses during the lockdown.

Majority of protestors were on cars and jeeps. The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded that they be allowed to open their businesses.

The angry protestors tried to charge towards the D-Chowk for acceptance of their demands but the Islamabad police stopped them from entering the capital.

During their addresses, the leaders of business community said the government should immediately announce a relief package for the people affected by the coronavirus and increase their business hours and reduce the weekly holidays to one.

They said people were dying due to poverty and hunger, while the rulers were sitting in drawing rooms.