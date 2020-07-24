Paragon Housing Society case: PBC terms SC verdict 'historic'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has hailed the decision given by the Supreme Court in the Paragon Housing Society case, terming it a “historic” judgment.
The apex court on Monday issued its detailed verdict on a bail petition filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the housing society case, highlighting severe lapses in due process and legal procedure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).