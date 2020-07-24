close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
NR
News Report
July 24, 2020

Paragon Housing Society case: PBC terms SC verdict 'historic'

Top Story

NR
News Report
July 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has hailed the decision given by the Supreme Court in the Paragon Housing Society case, terming it a “historic” judgment.

The apex court on Monday issued its detailed verdict on a bail petition filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the housing society case, highlighting severe lapses in due process and legal procedure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

