Govt mulling over withdrawing generalised subsidies

ISLAMABAD: With establishment of high-powered cell with approval of PM Imran Khan for slashing all kinds of subsidies touching whopping amount of Rs400 billion per annum, the government is considering different options to withdraw generalised subsidies and introduce targeted mechanism up to the extent of extreme poor.

Almost 1 percent of GDP equivalent to Rs430 billion is being provided in shape of recognised subsidies for different sectors with top most is meant for cash bleeding power sector.

There are certain piling up liabilities such as commodity financing that is another form of circular debt and think tank established by PM Imran Khan identified that its circular debt was hovering close to Rs800 billion.

When contacted to top official of Finance Ministry and inquired about the purpose of high-powered cell, the official replied, “It is cell to study and give recommendations on subsidies as whole including power sector. Dr Waqar Masood would be heading the cell and its detailed Terms of Reference (ToRs) will be given subsequently, he added.

The official said that the highway for identification of poor through BISP data was available so the government is finding out ways to do away with generalized subsidies. With abolishing of mechanism, the power tariff will go up and the rough estimates are suggesting that the government will have to jack up quarterly tariff by 15 to 20 percent.

The government plans to withdraw general power sector subsidies and will introduce targeted mechanism. The government is considering different options including withdrawal of generalized subsidy on 300 electricity units.

It is under consideration to bring down beneficiaries slab by 50 percent bringing it down from existing users of 300 units to 150 to 200 units under newly considered mechanism.

The withdrawal of subsidies will increase collection of power sector and will help improving its fiscal woes under the IMF’s program conditions.

It is the government’s wish list to slash the power sector subsidy by Rs82 billion bringing it down from Rs211 billion in revised estimates of last fiscal year 2019-20 to Rs129 billion for the current fiscal year 2020-21.

There are two proposals under consideration one is to introduce new slab up to 150 units users for provision of targeted subsidy. Another proposal is bring down users for identification of beneficiaries from 300 to 200 units per month.

Under the IMF and World Bank loans, the curtailment of power sector subsidy is on cards whereby the government slashed down allocated amount of subsidies from Rs211 billion in last fiscal year to Rs129 billion for the current fiscal year. The inter-differential tariff among Discos is going to cause major subsidy amount for which the government allocated Rs110 billion in the current fiscal against Rs162 billion. Tariff differential subsidy for tube wells in Balochistan will be brought down from Rs8 billion in last fiscal to Rs3 billion in the current fiscal year. The government will provide subsidy to LNG sector to the tune of Rs10 billion and subsidy to KESC to the tune of Rs10.5 billion.

Under the targeted subsidy mechanism, the government is considering to identify targeted number of beneficiaries through Ehsas Program (BISP) data for those who will use up to 50 units for first slab and up to 150 units for second slab. “The electricity consumers will be given timeframe of couple of months to shift their power bills on name of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) given addresses to NADRA and then beneficiaries will be identified with help of BISP data,” said top official sources while talking to The News here on Thursday.

The official said that this gigantic task could not be completed within a couple of weeks but it required detailed phasing out plans and then the government would have to demonstrate its political will to implement envisaged plans.