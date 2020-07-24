Mamnoon demands fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: Former president Mamnoon Hussain Thursday urged the political leadership in Parliament to pave way for free and transparent election to bring the country out of the crises.

In an exclusive talk with The News and Jang, ex-president Mamnoon Hussain also called for new institution for accountability saying that NAB has become controversial following the recent verdict of the Supreme Court as it has lost logic for its existence.

He also demanded immediate release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said the Pakistan’s image has distorted with his arrest in the world. “What image of the country is being presented before the world with putting the country’s biggest group head in illegal detention just on the basis of the victimisation and personal grudge,” he said.

Mamnoon Hussain said that Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be released immediately to avoid further damage to image of Pakistan.

He said he was regretful to say that Pakistan rather than progressing is going downward in progress and falling in every sector. “It was only because of deviation from the path, which based on the principle of honesty and if the system continued that created against the basic principle, how one could expect any good from it,” he said.

He said it was firm belief of the Muslims if the way diverts from good deeds, blessings fade away as the good deeds always give good results.

Mamnoon Hussain said only fresh elections are the solution to all problems and difficulties being faced by the country.