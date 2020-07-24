PM directs one-window facility for construction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed all the chief secretaries to introduce one-window facility for construction in next one week and to introduce an online system of government permits, payment of fees, parallel work on applications from various concerned departments.

“The package aims to accelerate the economic process and boost the construction industry, while fulfilling the dream of the common man, especially the low-income people, to own a home,” he said. He also directed that an action plan should be presented in this regard.

The prime minister asked the chief secretaries to ensure that government permits, NOCs and other factors are completed within the stipulated time and strict action be taken against the officials who create negligence or unnecessary obstruction in this regard.

The prime minister gave these directions during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for Housing, Construction and Development, which he chaired here.

The chief secretary Sindh said that as per the directive of the prime minister, the rate of construction tax in Sindh province had also been reduced to the level of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, Special Assistants Malik Amin Aslam, Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, Governor SBP, Secretary Housing.

Chief secretary Punjab, chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief secretary Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the meeting. Through video link Sindh, chief provincial secretaries of Balochistan, additional chief secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, president National Bank, president Bank of Khyber and other participants were part of the forum.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that the concessional package given by the government for the construction sector was unprecedented. Regarding the construction of affordable housing for low-income people and promotion of mortgage facility by banks in this regard, the prime minister directed the Ministry of Finance and SBP to take steps to provide subsidy to banks in an easier way. He said the process of simplification should also be finalised immediately so that banks do not face any difficulty in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the provision of internet had become an important need in the present times and at the same time, in order to realise the potential of the country's young generation, it was important to ensure easy access to their education.

For this purpose too, he contended, wide coverage and easy availability of the internet was essential. The prime minister directed the Universal Service Fund (USF) to take the necessary steps to provide easy and affordable access to the internet in schools so that the USF could play an effective role in this regard.

He observed this while presiding over a meeting here on increasing and improving internet coverage in the country. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Secretary IT, Chairman PTA, CEO USF and other officials.

During the meeting, he was apprised of provision of the facility in Lasbela, Awaran, Ketch, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Lahri, Katchi, Sibi, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Zohab, Loralai, Musa Khel and Barkhan districts of Balochistan, Sindh province.

The meeting was also informed about the progress of various projects for the provision and improvement of internet service in different areas including Ghotki, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Nowshero Feroze, Shikarpur etc., Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Swabi, Bannu, Sahiwal, Multan, Chakwal and Attock in Punjab. Briefing was given on the progress made in providing internet facility in the merged tribal districts of KP.

The prime minister was informed that the USF was paying special attention to laying fiber optics to ensure better delivery of Internet services. This year, 4,600km of fiber optics will be laid in 547 union councils.

Addressing the meeting the prime minister directed to set up a committee comprising finance adviser, minister for industry and production, minister for planning, minister for information technology and minister for Education to look into the matter and to make recommendations.

