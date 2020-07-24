Medical board to determine woman’s cause of death on Indus Highway

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Health Department constituted a Special Medical Board for exhumation and postmortem of the dead body of deceased Waziran Chachaar to determine the actual cause of her death.

According to the official notification issued by DG Health Sindh, Dr Irshad Memon said Special Medical Board would be headed by Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat Medical University of Health Science (LMUHS), Hyderabad, Professor of Pathology of LUMHS Jamshoro, Police Surgeon Hyderabad and Woman Medical Officer Umerkot.

Waziran Chachaar’s dead body was found on June 27, 2020 by Motorway Police with severe head injuries from Indus Highway, Jamshoro-Sehwan road in the limits of Police Station Chachaar, district Jamshoro while patrolling.

Motorway Police referred the matter to area Police, PS Chachaar, where the dead body was identified as of Wazeera Chachaar resident of nearby village Wadda Chachaar.