Webinar held on COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD: With the coronavirus pandemic far from over, UK multinationals are running their business in Pakistan by following the SOPs strictly with taking utmost care.

The business houses have spoken about what they are doing to keep their employees safe and their businesses open here in Pakistan. A webinar, hosted by British Deputy High Commissioner and Director for Trade in Pakistan, Mike Nithavrianakis, was held to share lessons learnt by the

business houses on how to adapt to the changing environment and focus on sustaining operations.