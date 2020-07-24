Next 10 days crucial, negligence to aid virus spread

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday warned that next 10 days were very crucial and any negligence by people could hamper the positive trend of corona cases in the country.

"In today's meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) with all the chief secretaries, it was stressed that next 10 days were very crucial," Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The minister, who also chairs NCOC meetings, asked people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to avoid spread of the coronavirus during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets, and especially on Eid day.

"If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in corona cases could once again turn otherwise," he added.

In another tweet, the minister said he held a NCOC session in Quetta, hosted by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan. He acknowledged improvement in positivity ratio in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload countrywide reached 269,342 with 1,763 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of NCOC said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said a total of 5,720 deaths had been reported with 32 reported during last 24 hours. He said 269,342 patients had recovered.

He added a total of 1,799,290 tests had been conducted, while in last 24 hours 22,408 tests were conducted.

He said 115,213 cases were reported from Sindh, 91,129 from Punjab, 32,898 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,722 from Islamabad, 1,896 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,523 from Balochistan and 1,961 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 16,927 active cases had been reported from Sindh, 22,227 from Punjab, 5,882 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,537 from Islamabad, 353 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,796 from Balochistan and 585 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,060 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,100 from Punjab, 1,158 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 162 from Islamabad, 45 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 48 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said 96,226 patients had recovered in Sindh, 66,802 in Punjab, 25,713 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,023 in Islamabad, 1,498 Gilgit Baltistan, 9,585 in Balochistan and 1,328 in AJK.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said coronavirus had claimed 36 more lives raising the death toll to 2,096 and the confirmed cases to 115,883.

In a statement issued from the CM House, Shah said overnight 36 patients had died bringing the death toll to 2,096 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said overnight 3,176 more patients had recovered. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 99,402 that came to 86 percent recovery rate.

Shah said 9,804 samples were tested against which 670 new cases emerged constituting 7% detection rate.

He said so far 676,505 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 115,883 cases all over Sindh constituting an overall 17 percent rate.

According to the CM, currently 14,385 patients were under treatment of whom 13,641 were in home isolation, 59 at isolation centers and 685 in different hospitals.

Currently, the condition of 440 patients is stated to be critical, of whom 70 had been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said out of 670 cases, 305 had been detected from Karachi, including 132 from South, 68 East, 46 West, Korangi 23, Central 21 and Malir 15.

He said Khairpur had 34 new cases, Badin and Ghotki 27 each, Sanghar 22, Kambar 20, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehroferoe 19 each, Shikarpur and Hyderabad 17 each, Mirpurkhas and Dadu 15 each, Umerkot 12, Jacobabad 11, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta eight each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro seven each, Larkana six, Kashmore and Sajawal had one each case.

Meanwhile, five more patients died in the Punjab province, while the number of cases exceeded 91,129 after registration of 313 new cases till Thursday morning.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths had reached 2,100.

The health department confirmed that 101 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,2 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 17 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum,6 in Attock, 21 in Gujranwala,8 in Sialkot, 17 in Gujrat,3 in Hafizabad, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 14 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 5 in Vehari, 23 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chiniot, 4 in Jhang, 7 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 9 in Khoshab,3 in Bahawalpur,8 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 8 in Sahiwal,2 in Okara and 17 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pak Pattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 670,624 tests so far.

The department also appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Meanwhile, Ulema and Mashaikh Thursday asked people to sacrifice only one animal and distribute the amount reserved for supererogatory sacrifice (Nafli Qurbani) among the deserving persons facing economic crunch owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

Talking to the media, a group of Ulema (religious scholars) led by the Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said only compulsory sacrifice of an animal should be offered following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

They said online purchase of animal from registered vendors should be preferred.

“The faithful should opt for a share in a cow instead of sacrificing the goat. The philanthropists should donate generously to the needy persons during the Eid days to please the Allah Almighty," they said.