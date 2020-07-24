Chakki atta price up by Rs2 per kg

LAHORE: With soaring prices of wheat in the open market, chakki [grinding machine] owners have hiked flour retail rate to Rs70 per kg. As the wheat price in the open market surged to Rs2,300 per 40kg from Rs2,100 in about a week, chakki owners say they are left with no option but to increase the flour rate. Abdul Rehman, secretary general of the Lahore Atta Chakki Association, said here Thursday that super atta, a form of fine flour, is being sold at Rs78 per kg, while the rate of chakki atta, a whole flour, is still far lower in the market.