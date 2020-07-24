Govt announces 3 holidays on Eid

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced a three-day holiday, from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, on account of Eidul Azha. The announcement was made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill. Eidul Azha is celebrated in remembrance of the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice the life of his son for Allah. The timing of the holiday depends on when the new moon is seen at the start of the Zilhajj. Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1.