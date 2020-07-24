Rs4.46b to be reimbursed to power consumers in Aug-Sept 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has asked the power distribution companies (Discos) to reimburse around Rs4.46 billion to power consumers in their electricity bills of August and September 2020.

A public hearing was conducted on fuel charges adjustment for the period November 2019 to June 2020 for XWDISCOS and Quarterly adjustments of XWDISCOs on Account of Variation in power purchase price (PPP) for 2nd & 3rd Quarter from OCT 2019 to March 2020.

Nepra approved increase of Rs0.98 per unit, Rs1.88 for November and December 2019 respectively. Nepra also allowed increase in tariff of Rs0.93 per unit for January, Rs0.39 per unit for February and Rs0.68 per unit for March 2020. However, power regulator decided to reduce electricity rate by Rs0.68 per unit for April, Rs1.17 per unit for May and Rs1.24 per unit for June 2020.

‘Per unit impact would be different for different months and cannot be quoted as per unit, since each month would have different consumption units on accumulated basis, a Nepra official said. The power regulator had decided increase in electricity rates for five months, which accumulated impact was Rs4.86 per unit and allowed accumulated decrease of Rs3.09 per unit for three months. However, after making adjustment in hike and reduction in electricity rates for eight months, the power regulator said that power consumers would have accumulated relief of Rs4.46 billion.

The relief will not be applicable to the consumers of KE, agriculture tube well and lifeline consumers. The accumulated impact of increase has been estimated at Rs31 billion and impact of relief is Rs35 billion.

Chairman Nepra raised question why furnace oil based power plants were operated in months of December and January. He further said that deferment of electricity prices review would put burden on the consumers. He said that NTDC reveals faults in transmission system every month but it had no plan to remove these faults. Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had suggested for uniform tariff after working out projected tariff for year. CPPA officials said that they had to operate furnace oil based plants to meet rising demand of electricity. They asked Nepra to give in writing not to operate furnace oil based power plants. They said that CPPA had Rs17 billion outstanding and arrears were piling up due to delay in verifying data on technical grounds. They said that an amount of Rs31 billion had been deferred due to technical reasons.

Meanwhile, the regulator conducted public hearing regarding petition of K-Electric Monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment for the period January 2020 to May 2020, Quarterly Adjustment for the quarters ended December 2019 and March 2020 under Multi Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-2023.

The power regulator said that it would examine the data provided by KE regarding increase in electricity rates and decision would be issued after verifying data.