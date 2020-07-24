Delay in accountability: The buck stops with NAB, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to get the cabinet’s green light for establishing 120 new accountability courts countrywide for speedy disposal of around 975 pending cases.

A three-member bench of the apex court – headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed – heard a case pertaining to delay in the trial of cases by the accountability courts as well as a suo motu review petition on court direction passed in cases regarding grant of bail to the co-accused.

The court directed the secretary Law and Justice to get approval from the cabinet and ensure commencement of appointment process of judges besides directing measures to establish infrastructure for the new courts.

Taking exception to the NAB performance while dealing with cases, the chief justice said the anti-graft body was totally responsible for delaying corruption related cases, as its officials lacked capability to deal with cases in a professional manner. He further noted that the investigation officers (IOs) lacked professional capability to deal with the high-profile corruption cases and asked the chairman NAB to immediately change the investigation team and appoint highly qualified persons having professional experience.

“There is no mechanism available with the anti-graft body that could develop a strong and effective investigation cell for dealing with the corruption related cases,” the court observed.

The court further observed that the Bureau’s investigation reports were often full of mistakes and these were removed after filing the reference.

Owing to the flaws and errors in the reference, the courts face difficulties while deciding these references,” the court noted.

The chief justice observed that most of the IOs were not conversant with the legal parameters and consequently the investigation process continues for years. He further observed that the NAB reference lacked quality even it was based on wrong footings with 50 witnesses adding that only one witness was sufficient, provided the reference was made on quality basis.

Earlier, in pursuance of the court’s last order, secretary Ministry of Law and Justice submitted a report stating that an amount of Rs2.86 billion per annum would be required for establishment of 120 new accountability courts.

He said Rs23.87 million per annum was required for establishment of a new accountability court and consequently an amount of Rs 2.86 billion per annum would be required for establishment of 120 new accountability courts.

The court was further informed that the ministry was starting consultation with the relevant stakeholders for establishment of new accountability courts.

The Ministry of Law and Justice submitted that establishment of new accountability courts would requires steps like creation of posts from Establishment/Finance Divisions, approval of budget/supplementary grant from finance divisions as well as federal cabinet and final approval of the federal cabinet for establishment.

It was further submitted that there were 24 accountability courts across the country and presently all of them were functional adding that five vacant posts of accountability courts judges had been filled and summaries for appointments had already been sent to the quarters concerned before the last date of hearing by the apex court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice also gave a break-up of pendency of 975 cases as collected from the registrars of accountability courts on July 22, 2020.

It was submitted that 43 cases were pending with the Accountability Court in Lahore-1, 36 in Lahore-11, 52 in Lahore- 111, 50 in Lahore-1V and 32 in Lahore-V, 18 in Rawalpindi, 80 in Multan, 188 in Karachi, 38 in Hyderabad, 56 in Sukkur, 164 in Peshawar, 108 in Quetta and 110 in Islamabad.

On the last hearing, the court had directed the secretary law to immediately seek instructions from the government on proposal for creating at least 120 accountability courts across the country.