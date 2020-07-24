close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

COVID-19 pandemic: Prevention possible only through precaution, prayers to Allah, says Shujaat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that coronavirus [pandemic] is from Almighty Allah, and its prevention is possible only through precaution, prayers (dua) to Allah and forgiveness. He was talking to the party leaders – Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Mian Imran Masood – at his residence, here on Thursday. He said that for the first time, it was being observed throughout the world that father and son, mother and daughter and brother and sister could not meet each other. He said a sort of strange atmosphere had been created in the world and every person was duty bound to keep himself and his loved-ones safe through precaution. Ch Shujaat said it was regrettable that there was no harmony in the country at political and social levels regarding the pandemic. He said through the disease, Almighty Allah had proved that no atom bomb or missile could save people from coronavirus.

