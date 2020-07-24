tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Five cops sustained injuries when a truck hit a police van near Sheikhupura Hiran Minar interchange on Thursday morning.According to Rescue-1122 officials, the police van was on routine duty of carrying the cops when a speeding truck hit it, leaving five cops injured. The injured cops were rushed to hospital.