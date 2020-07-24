close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Five cops sustained injuries when a truck hit a police van near Sheikhupura Hiran Minar interchange on Thursday morning.According to Rescue-1122 officials, the police van was on routine duty of carrying the cops when a speeding truck hit it, leaving five cops injured. The injured cops were rushed to hospital.

