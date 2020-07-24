Greek MPs vote to probe ex-minister over graft

ATHENS: The Greek parliament has approved a criminal investigation into a former leftist minister over allegations that he pressured justice officials in a massive bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis. A total of 177 rightwing and centre-left MPs in the 300-seat parliament voted late Wednesday in favour of the prosecution of Dimitris Papangelopoulos, who was justice minister from 2015 to 2019, on eight charges including abuse of power and breach of duty. The justice system must now determine whether the case should go before a special court. The vote follows a parliamentary investigation that was opened after the rightwing government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis came to power last year, succeeding that of leftist premier Alexis Tsipras.