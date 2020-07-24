close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
N
Newsdesk
July 24, 2020

Eid prayers will be at home in UAE

World

CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates’s citizens will hold prayers for Eid-ul-Azha, a four-day Muslim holiday, at homes instead of mosques while calls to prayers will be broadcasted, a spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Wednesday. Saif al-Dhaheri also added in a virtual news conference that starting Aug. 3 the capacity of mosques will be raised to 50%.

