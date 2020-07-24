Ukraine anti-corruption activist house torched

KIEV: The house of a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption campaigner has been set on fire, he said Thursday, condemning authorities for their inability to protect activists. Vitaly Shabunin, the head of the non-profit Anti-Corruption Action Centre, posted pictures of his one-storey house with damaged interiors and a collapsed roof on Facebook. “No one was hurt,” the Kiev-based activist said, adding that he, his wife and their children were not at home at the time, and his parents managed to escape. Shabunin did not immediately blame anyone for the blaze but criticised the Ukrainian authorities for their inability to “protect public activists”. He was not immediately available for further comment. Police said they opened a criminal probe, adding that the fire had taken place in the village of Gnidyn outside the capital. Former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky came to power last year promising to introduce sweeping political change and root out corruption in the ex-Soviet country.