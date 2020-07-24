Bulgarian PM reshuffles

cabinet to appease protesters

Ag AFP

SOFIA: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, replacing several key ministers, but said he would remain at the helm amid protests calling for his own resignation. The conservative premier had asked last week for the resignations of three key ministers to counter speculation they were linked to shady business interests. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in nightly anti-corruption rallies for two weeks, calling for change, including an end to favouritism of behind-the-scenes oligarchs. “We accepted the three resignations” of the ministers of finance, economy and the interior, Borisov said following a meeting of the government coalition. He added he would also replace the tourism minister, while the current health minister will take over the finance portfolio. Late Wednesday, demonstrators — calling for the resignation of Borisov and the chief prosecutor — blocked seven key crossroads across the capital. Protests were also held in other Bulgarian cities.