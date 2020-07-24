Ex-Nazi camp guard, 93, gets two-year suspended sentence

HAMBURG: A 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was handed a suspended sentence of two years on Thursday for complicity in World War II atrocities, in what could be one of the last such cases of surviving SS guards. Bruno Dey was convicted for his role in the murder of 5,232 people when he was a teenaged SS tower guard at the Stutthof camp near what was Danzig, now Gdansk, in then Nazi-occupied Poland. Judge Anne Meier-Goering said Dey had helped to “dehumanise human beings and turn them into numbers”. “You still see yourself as a mere observer, when in fact you were an accomplice to this manmade hell,” she told him as she handed down the sentence, also for one case of attempted murder. In his last statements to the court, Dey had apologised to victims but stressed that he had been forced into his role at the camp. “Today I would like to apologise to those who went through the hell of this madness, as well as to their relatives. Something like this must never happen again,” he said from the dock. Dey said he was “shaken” by witness accounts from Stutthof, where tens of thousands of people died from illness, malnutrition and murder by gas chamber and surprise execution.