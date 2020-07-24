World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to UN in September

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States - like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un - to participate. The annual high-level meeting had been shaping up to be a week-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements due to likely travel issues. The 193-member General Assembly agreed on Wednesday to the special measures.