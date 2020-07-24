World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to UN in September

UNITED NATIONS: World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States - like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un - to participate. The annual high-level meeting had been shaping up to be a week-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the world body, but U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements due to likely travel issues. The 193-member General Assembly agreed on Wednesday to the special measures.