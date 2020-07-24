UK PM rejects fresh call for new Scottish independence vote

EDINBURGH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence, despite an apparent surge in support for a breakaway.

Scots voted to maintain the status quo by 55 percent to 45 percent in 2014, in what even the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) agreed was a “once-in-a-generation” vote. But spurred by tensions between London and Edinburgh over Britain´s departure from the European Union, and political and personal differences, the issue refuses to go away. Polling now suggests a majority of Scots are in favour of going it alone, and breaking up the more than three-centuries-old union with England. Conservative party leader Johnson, however, reaffirmed that the UK parliament would not approve powers for the Scottish Parliament to hold a new vote.