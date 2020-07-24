WHO chief denounces comments over impartiality

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavirus.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come under criticism, especially from U.S. President Donald Trump and Pompeo, who have accused him of being pro-China.“And the comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation, for that matter,” Tedros said in response to a question at a Geneva briefing about remarks by Pompeo reported in London on Tuesday.

“Our sole focus - and the focus of the entire organisation - is on saving lives.“...And WHO will not be distracted by these comments. We don’t want the international community also to be distracted.”

“We are already beginning to reach out to experts at the international level to see who will be available and most appropriate to be able to support an international mission in the coming weeks,” Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergencies expert, said. Tedros said the WHO was seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries.