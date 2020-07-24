PU, Chinese institute ink accord on research in market access

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) and South Asian Standardisation (Chengdu) Research Centre, China, have signed an agreement for cooperation.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed in an online meeting at which acting Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu Mahmood Akhtar was the chief guest. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Akhtar signed the agreement on behalf of IQTM, Dr Muhammad Usman Awan, IQTM Director.

Mr Xie Liping (Deputy Director General of Chengdu Administration for Market Regulation), Mr Qing ning, Director of Standardisation Division of Chengdu Administration for Market Regulation), Mr Chang Gong, President, Chengdu Institute of Standardisation, Zhuang Yuanyuan, Director, South Asian Standardisation Research Centre and others attended the meeting.

As per the agreement, Institute of Quality & Technology Management and South Asian Standardisation (Chengdu) Research Centre will cooperate in exchanging personnel and undertaking joint research in the fields of standardisation, metrology, inspection, testing, certification, accreditation, and market access. The two institutes will also jointly organise trainings and conferences and set up information exchange platforms for mutual benefit. This agreement will help IQTM in its efforts to help improve access of local manufacturers to lucrative export markets through its research and consultancy in the field of standardisation.

South Asian Standardisation (Chengdu) Research Centre is a government-sponsored regional standardisation research institute approved by Standardisation Administration of China and undertaken by Chengdu Institute of Standardisation and Institute of South Asian Studies of Sichuan University. The Centre is an important think tank of the Standardisation Administration of the People's Republic of China (SAC) for research on standardisation development in South Asia, a new technological carrier for active integration in the “Belt and Road” construction as well as a new platform for comprehensive cooperation between Western China and South Asia.