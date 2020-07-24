Pakistan registers growth in Italian market despite the CoVID19 & lockdown

“Despite the CoVID19 propelled lockdown and supply chain disruptions ,Pakistan has fared quite well by registering visible growth in Italian market in FY 2019-20,” said the Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy H.E. Jauhar Saleem while addressing to Pakistani and Italian media. Italy is the 8th largest economy of the world with $ 2 trillion GDP. It is the 3rd largest economy in the EU after Germany and France. It is Pakistan`s 9th top export destination and it hosts largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU.

Italy is facing hard times due to the economic effects of the pandemic. IMF projected 9-11% contraction in Italian economy whereas Italian Central Bank projected 9-13% decline in Italian GDP, this year.

The Ambassador sated that last year Pakistan had trade deficit of $164 million with Italy. This year (FY2019-20) despite CoVID19 and lockdown Pakistan has got a trade surplus of $210 million . So balance of trade is in Pakistan`s favour now. In FY 2019-20, Pakistan`s exports to Italy are $731 million and imports are $521 million. Pakistan`s major exports to Italy are textile, leather, rice, ethanol etc. Pakistan is market leader in rice and it holds 38% share in Italian rice market. Pakistan exported rice worth $62 million.[ Thailand holds 12% share with $19 million export.

India at number three holds 10% with 17 million ]. The Ambassador shared the strategy to promote Pakistani products in Italian market.

While talking about Italian investment in Pakistan in June 2020, the Ambassador mentioned that it increased 45% against the corresponding period. In value terms, it was $51.9 million last year and it has been increased to $56.4 million in FY 2019-20.***