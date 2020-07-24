Pakistan registers growth in Italian market despite the CoVID19 & lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
“Despite the CoVID19 propelled lockdown and supply chain disruptions ,Pakistan has fared quite well by registering visible growth in Italian market in FY 2019-20,” said the Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy H.E. Jauhar Saleem while addressing to Pakistani and Italian media. Italy is the 8th largest economy of the world with $ 2 trillion GDP. It is the 3rd largest economy in the EU after Germany and France. It is Pakistan`s 9th top export destination and it hosts largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU.
Italy is facing hard times due to the economic effects of the pandemic. IMF projected 9-11% contraction in Italian economy whereas Italian Central Bank projected 9-13% decline in Italian GDP, this year.
The Ambassador sated that last year Pakistan had trade deficit of $164 million with Italy. This year (FY2019-20) despite CoVID19 and lockdown Pakistan has got a trade surplus of $210 million . So balance of trade is in Pakistan`s favour now. In FY 2019-20, Pakistan`s exports to Italy are $731 million and imports are $521 million. Pakistan`s major exports to Italy are textile, leather, rice, ethanol etc. Pakistan is market leader in rice and it holds 38% share in Italian rice market. Pakistan exported rice worth $62 million.[ Thailand holds 12% share with $19 million export.
India at number three holds 10% with 17 million ]. The Ambassador shared the strategy to promote Pakistani products in Italian market.
While talking about Italian investment in Pakistan in June 2020, the Ambassador mentioned that it increased 45% against the corresponding period. In value terms, it was $51.9 million last year and it has been increased to $56.4 million in FY 2019-20.***