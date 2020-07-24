Cow dies at cattle farm as guard, robbers exchange fire

A sacrificial cow was killed during an exchange of fire between a security guard and criminals at a cattle market in Surjani Town late on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when a group of six men entered a cattle farm and started looting cash. When the security guard offered resistance, the robbers fired back, and a cow died after being hit by a bullet in the shootout. The suspects also looted cash from other cattle farms in the locality, and managed to escape.

Hashish seized

In another raid, Shah Latif police also arrested two more suspects allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police also claimed to have seized one kilogram of hashish from the suspects, named as Arshad and Ramzan. Cases against have been registered and an investigation is underway.