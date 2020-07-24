Commissioner directs Sohrab Goth animal market to follow NCOC timings

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed the management of the central cattle market for sacrificial animals in Sohrab Goth, which is organised by the Cantonment Board Malir, to strictly follow the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) timings of 6am till 7pm for trading of sacrificial animals.

Blatant violations of the NCOC timing are not only observed in the Sohrab Goth cattle market but also in the all other markets legally set up for sacrificial animals in the city.

According to the NCOC press statement, the district administration is responsible for ensuring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and timings in the cattle markets throughout the country.

The commissioner told the Sohrab Goth market administration that until the government increased the hours of trading, buyers must not be allowed to enter the market after 7pm. “From 6am till 7pm, the timings of the cattle market should be followed,” he said.

He visited the market on Thursday in the afternoon hours when the footfall of visitors is lowest.

Shallwani monitored how the SOPs regarding COVID-19 were being implemented in the cattle market. He also surveyed the health and hygiene condition of the market.

The management of the cattle market, according to a press statement issued by the Commissioner Office, briefed Shallwani regarding the implementation of the SOPs.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the rush in the market usually increases after dusk when obvious violations of SOPs could be seen. Entire families, including women, children and the elderly, are reportedly seen without masks. Even the dining facilities, against the market’s own SOPs, continue in the market at different food stalls.

Inside the cattle market, several VIP tents have been established where the SOPs and social distancing are ignored and a full festivity could be seen there after dusk.

The commissioner visited different blocks of the cattle market to survey sacrificial animals. He also spoke to traders and buyers in the market. Shallwani, according to the statement, expressed his satisfaction at the arrangements in the market and how the traders and buyers were seen wearing masks.

He also asked those without masks at the market to wear them and distributed free masks there.

The commissioner said that it must be made sure that children and people above the age of 50 did not enter the market. In order to avoid rush in the market, he said it was necessary to stop those coming for the purpose of festivity.

He advised the management to collect entry fees at the market in order to discourage those who had been going there just for recreation.

He also stressed the need for making special arrangements in the market to handle the rush of buyers in the coming days. He said it must be ensured that no one entered the market without wearing a mask.