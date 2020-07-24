Death toll hits 2,096 in Sindh as 36 more die from coronavirus

As many as 36 more people fell prey to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the infectious disease to 2,096 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday in his daily statement on the situation of the pandemic in Sindh.

He said most deaths occurred at hospitals in Karachi. “At the moment, 685 patients are under treatment at various health facilities in the province, of whom 440 are in a critical condition. Of them, 70 patients are on life support,” he said.

The CM said around 670 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours, of whom 305 cases were from Karachi. “Now, the total number of COVID-19 infections stands at 115,883.”

Overnight, he added, 3,176 more patients recovered from the viral disease. “The total number of patients recovered so far has reached 99,402, constituting an 86 per cent recovery rate.”

He said total 676,505 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 115,883 cases all over Sindh, constituting an overall 17 per cent rate.

According to the CM, 14,385 patients are currently under treatment, of whom 13,641 are in home isolation, 59 at isolation centres and 685 at different hospitals.

He said out of the 670 new cases, 305 had been reported in Karachi, including 132 from the city’s south district, 68 from east, 46 from west, 23 from Korangi, 21 from central and 15 from Malir.

He said Khairpur had 34 new cases, Badin and Ghotki 27 each, Sanghar 22, Kambar 20, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 19 each, Shikarpur and Hyderabad 17 each, Mirpurkhas and Dadu 15 each, Umerkot 12, Jacobabad 11, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta eight each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro seven each, Larkana six, and Kashmore and Sujawal one each.