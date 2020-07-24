Security measures tightened in District South in wake of threat alert

The Karachi police and the Sindh police’s security division have tightened security measures in sensitive areas in District South of the city in the wake of various security alerts issued by government institutions.

Earlier a threat alert was issued regarding a possible terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after which the law enforcers, especially the Sindh police’s security division, took extra security measures which helped foil the terrorist activity as all the four terrorists were killed within eight minutes of exchange of fire.

Officials of the security division explained that recently some threat alerts had been issued to the law enforcing departments, including the Karachi police, regarding possible terror attacks on important installations including consulates that lie in District South of the city.

The South district also includes the Red Zone of Karachi where several important installations and consulates are situated. In this regard, the security division of the Sindh police has adopted extra security measures in the district by deploying personnel from the Special Security Unit (SSU), Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the Karachi police to avert any security threat.

Officials said that the personnel deployed for security have been instructed to thoroughly check every passing vehicle, remain alert and tighten security by placing barricades wherever necessary. They added that some roads and streets that have been closed as a security measure would be opened as soon as the security threat level decreased.