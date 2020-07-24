3.5 million children are out of school in Sindh, Saeed Ghani tells PA

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has conceded before the provincial assembly the dismal state of education in the province, saying that around 3.5 million children are out of school.

He made this embarrsing admission while responding to queries during the question hour after a new session of provincial legislature commenced on Thursday.

Ghani said around 8.5 million children were getting education in the government-run and private schools, religious seminaries, and other educational institutions in Sindh.

He said the results of the last population census conducted in the country in the year 2017 had showed that around 12.5 million children were eligible to get education in the province. “So it would not be unfair if we state that the number of out-of-school children in the province stands at 3.5 million,” he said.

The minister rejected reports that the number of children in the province eligible to get education was 6.2 million, 6.4 million, or seven million.

He noted that there were around 49,000 government-run schools in the province. He said about 37,000 posts of teachers were vacant, and the process would soon commence to fill those vacancies. He said rules had been framed to fill those posts in consultation with the teachers’ association and in accordance with the directives of the judiciary.

Ghani further pointed out that in the financial year 2017-18, some 1,262 teachers -- 92 teachers for colleges and 1170 for schools --had been recruited for the government-run educational institutions.

The number of the subject specialist teachers in the province was 791, and some 1,148 such teaching posts were vacant as those vacancies were of grade 17 of the government service, he added.

He informed the house that all the 1,262 teachers whose services had been hired in the year 2017-18 were recruited under the deceased quota of the Sindh government.

The education minister stated that up to 90 per cent of 49,000 government-run schools were imparting primary-level education.

He conceded that there had been a shortage of secondary-level schools in the province as compared to the number of government-run primary schools. He said different projects were being implemented to overcome the shortage of secondary schools, and one such project had been conceived with the support of the World Bank.

The project being executed with the support of the World Bank envisaged upgrading 500 primary schools to the level of secondary schools; otherwise, new secondary schools would be established within a radius of 2.5 kilometres of the existing primary schools, he said.

According to the minister, the government has been working on another project to provide all the necessary facilities at 9,000 selected government-run schools, where the enrolment of students is 80 per cent. He said the project would be completed by 2021.

He said the government had approved a proposal to pay the tuition fee of children of around 650,000 registered labourers in the province even if they were getting education in private schools. This would be in addition to education being imparted to children of labourers in the schools of the Workers Welfare Fund and the Sindh Social Employees’ Social Security Institution, he announced.

Four bills

Amid a vociferous protest and a walkout by the opposition, the Sindh Assembly through a majority vote passed “The Sindh Board of Technical Education and the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill-2020”.

The bill is aimed at amending laws related to public sector examination boards in the province so as to allow the promotion of students to the next class without their actual appearance in a board examination this year due to the coronavirus emergency. A day earlier, a meeting of the Sindh cabinet had approved the draft of the bill.

The education minister said that the protest of the opposition in the house over the bill was unreasonable as the laws of the examination boards were merely being amended to declare that the students had passed the examinations without their actual appearance in the exams due to the coronavirus emergency.

He said these amendments were being incorporated into the laws of the examination boards in accordance with the decisions of the National Coordination Committee of the federal government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The house also passed through a majority vote the Ziauddin Medical University (Amendment) bill-2020 allowing the Karachi-based private university to establish its campuses outside the country.

The house passed the Education City (Amendment) Bill-2020 and the NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi (Amendment) Bill-2020.

The opposition first resorted to a vociferous protest in the house and later staged a walkout to register their protest that the government was bent upon approving the four bills without any debate in the house.