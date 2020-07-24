Virtual gymnastics workshop tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) is organising an international webinar for coaches and judges of the sport on Saturday (tomorrow) at 10am.

PGF secretary general Parvaiz Ahmad informed ‘The News’ the event consists of two sessions. Four presenters will deliver lectures. They are Dr Haan Yoon So, a world certified gymnastics judging trainer, president of Asian MAG Technical and Judges Committee, International Olympian; Nedal AlYousaf, president of Arab Gymnastics Federation, CEO of Dolphin Gymnastics Club, vice president of Asian MAG Technical and Judges Committee; Prof Dr Gerath Irwin, professor and chairman of Cardiff University, IOC certified biomechanic expert; and Lucas Golnanzo, entrepreneur and CEO/President of Sunlive Sports Group.