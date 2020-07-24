Noman vows to continue his struggle

LAHORE: Former PCB Governing Board member Noman Butt has vowed to continue his struggle for the betterment of cricket from the grassroots to the national level.

In an interview, Noman made it clear that there is no hand of Shakeel Sheikh, former president Islamabad region, in the Quetta resolution. “The PCB management does not have the capacity to run cricket and I stand firm by my decision,” said Noman, who was suspended for three years by the PCB adjudicator for violation of code of conduct.

Noman said that he has been punished for speaking in favour of cricket and cricketers. “The makers of model constitution for clubs do not know anything about grassroots cricket. They have made a constitution by copying and pasting,” he said.

Noman also denied his affiliation with any political party. “I have nothing to do with the PML-N,” he added.

“Any cricket organiser who supports the PCB’s initiative of grassroots level will be an equal partner in injustice to cricket,” said Noman.