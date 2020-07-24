42 sports schemes to be completed in Punjab this fiscal year

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that under-construction sports development schemes in Punjab will be named after sports legends.

“A Wall of Fame will also be built in all projects in recognition of services of national heroes,” he made this announcement while chairing an important meeting regarding under-construction sports development projects in the province at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director Admin/Project Director Javed Chohan, PMU officers and Assistant Director Nasir Malik attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Bhatti said Sports Board Punjab will complete 42 development schemes during the current fiscal year. “The construction of sports complexes is underway in 24 tehsils of Punjab. The sports projects will be inaugurated in Lahore, Mianwali, DG Khan, Jhang and Faisalabad in near future,” he added.