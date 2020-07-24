Yasir key to success in England: Iqbal Qasim

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim has said that Pakistan’s spinner Yasir Shah could play a match-winning role in the upcoming Test series against England.

In England, right-handed leg spinners usually perform well, Iqbal said while talking to media. “The late Abdul Qadir was very successful in England, Mushtaq Ahmed and Danish Kaneria also performed well there, so Yasir has a strong chance to create difficulties for the England batsmen. But it all depends on his form and preparation,” he added.

“Speed is important for fast bowlers but at the same time they should pay attention to their line and length, as the pitches in England are a bit damp, so fast bowlers can be a problem for batsmen,” he said.

Iqbal named top order batsman Babar Azam and middle order Iftikhar Ahmed as likely top performers for Pakistan in the series against England.

He said that Pakistani batsmen would also benefit from the experience of head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and batting coach Younis Khan. He said that Misbah and Younis have played in modern times. “They left cricket only three years ago, so they will have better communication and understanding with their players,” he said.

Iqbal said Younis can share his experience of playing in England and also improve the technique of the batsmen. Iqbal said that after a month of practice in England, there is no excuse for Pakistani batsmen to fail in the Test series.

He said that Pakistani players are also watching the ongoing series between England and West Indies and can learn some new things from it. “If after all this, Pakistan’s batting fails, then it will mean that our batsmen have flaws in technique and skills,” he said.