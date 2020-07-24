Pakistan should learn from West Indies, says Ramiz

LAHORE: Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that Pakistan should learn from West Indies’ batting disaster against England in the second Test and plan accordingly for their upcoming series.

In a live interactive session with fans on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned commentator said that Pakistan batsmen would have to learn the art of building their innings to post a decent total on the board against England.

“Just scoring half centuries will not be enough. Even if three batsmen score fifties, that won’t be enough. Anyone scoring a fifty will have to convert that into a hundred. This is very important,” Ramiz said.

He added that England had a strong bowling lineup, which devastated West Indies batting in the second Test by bowling short-pitched balls.

He said that England pacers would employ the same tactic against Pakistan batsmen. “Pakistan should learn from the West Indies’ disaster. I feel like West Indies, Pakistan batsmen will be attacked with bouncers, hence they’ll have to be careful against these balls,” he stressed.

According to Ramiz, the real challenge for Pakistan batsmen would be facing English bowlers with the new ball. “I’ve already stated that Pakistan should play three openers because the battle against England will be with the new ball. Imam-ul-Haq, who has the experience should come at the one-down position.

“If Pakistan succeed in controlling the fast bowling then they can win the contest,” he added. He said Abid Ali was in form as he had been scoring runs but this time he would bat in difficult conditions.

He said England bowlers would try to outgun him by bowling short balls. “Abid does not play short balls well. He needs to be ready to face bouncers,” he said.

Ramiz said that there was a chance for Pakistan during practice matches to work on the ways they would be tested by England bowlers in the Test series. “Pakistan should prepare themselves by keeping in mind how West Indies batsmen were handled by English pacers in the second Test. During the practice matches, it would have been better if Pakistan fast bowlers had bowled only short-pitched balls in a full session,” said the former opener.

Ramiz also expressed satisfaction over seeing Pakistan batsmen scoring some big runs in practice matches. “The good thing is that we have seen centuries [in practice matches]. It is also a positive sign that Haider Ali has scored a fifty,” he said.

“Haider is as talented as Babar. He should be encouraged. If we find another Babar Azam in the form of Haider Ali it will be great. “He should be taken along with the team the way [then captain] Imran Khan took Inzamam-ul-Haq and turned him into a hero,” said Ramiz.

He said that during the 1992 World Cup Imran used to tell Inzamam in team meetings that he could become a bigger star than legendary Javed Miandad. “And, he proved that by becoming a great star. I can hope that when Haider Ali returns from England tour, he will be a superstar because he has a lot of potential,” said Ramiz.