Amir leaves for England today

LAHORE: Fast bowler Muhammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran will travel to England on Friday (today) morning after their second COVID-19 tests returned negative, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

The left-armer’s second COVID-19 test was conducted on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started making travel arrangements for Amir and Imran.

Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released.

The national team will kick off their three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5.

Meanwhile, Amir said that the team management under former head coach Mickey Arthur was not “able to manage me properly” and this was one of the reasons why he had decided to retire from Test cricket.

He also said that he was fatigued and was “getting finished” both physically and mentally. For the good of his health and wellbeing, the 28-year-old knew that he had to give up one format in order to prolong his international career, he said.

“I told Mickey this is my condition and you guys aren’t able to manage me properly so I will quit one format,” Amir told Mushtaq Ahmed in an interview on a YouTube. “He said the World Cup is coming up and we’ll look into it later.