Good wicketkeeper always needs batting expertise: Rizwan

ISLAMABAD: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan Thursday said that in modern day cricket batting has become an important factor for a wicketkeeper to retain his place in the national team.

In a media interaction through video link from Derby (UK), Rizwan while answering a question of this scribe said that batting has always been important for a keeper but in present day cricket its importance has increased manifold.

“A wicketkeeper should be a tested and specialist batsman. If you want to retain your place in the team as a wicketkeeper you will have to be consistent with batting. In international cricket now, batsman-wicketkeeper is more valuable,” the first choice Pakistan wicketkeeper said.

Rizwan struck back-to-back powerful knocks including a hundred in a practice match. “I have worked hard on my form and fitness and these scores show the form I am in these days,” he added.

To a question on touring England in the company of a talented young wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir and experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed, he said he had learnt a lot from the former captain. “Whosoever is in good form and able to contribute to the national cause will surely be preferred. I respect Sarfaraz because he taught me many things. Rohail is talented and hardworking. He is always eager to learn and gives his hundred percent. He has a bright future ahead of him,” said Rizwan.

The wicketkeeper added that healthy competition among the players always helps the team. “If there is a competition among wicketkeepers, it is good for the team. I feel that God almighty always tests you by giving or depriving you of something. I never felt any pressure in the presence of senior or junior wicketkeepers,” he said.