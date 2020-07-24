Tokyo marks one year until Olympics with subdued ceremony

TOKYO: Japan marked a year-to-go until the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a subdued ceremony Thursday as the raging coronavirus pandemic fuels fears about whether the Games will go ahead at all.

In Tokyo, which should have been buzzing with thousands of athletes and fans by now, organisers held a ceremony at near-empty National Stadium, with the public barred as infections surge in the city.

Japanese star swimmer Rikako Ikee, who has been battling leukaemia, drew on her health struggles in a personal message of support to disheartened athletes who should have been readying for competition.

“Think of the coming year not simply as a one-year postponement, but a plus-one,” she said, after holding up the Olympic flame contained in a small rose-gold lantern.

“For athletes around the world and for all those they inspire, I have faith that one year from now the flame of hope will light these very grounds,” she added.

The decision in March to delay the Games came as the real scale of the pandemic began to emerge and countries imposed lockdowns that threw training into chaos and forced the cancellation of qualifiers and test events.

Since then lockdowns have eased in many places, but elsewhere the virus continues to rage — or authorities are warning of a second wave.

Tokyo itself recorded a record 366 daily infections on Thursday, with the city’s governor asking residents to stay home over a four-day holiday weekend.

Despite the setbacks and downbeat mood, Japanese and Olympic officials have not wavered from the message that the Games will take place, serving as a symbol of the world’s recovery from the virus.

They will be “an unprecedented celebration of the unity and solidarity of humankind, making them a symbol of resilience and hope,” International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said in a statement Thursday.