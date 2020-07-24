Holder says Cornwall can be ‘best spinner’ of series

MANCHESTER: West Indies captain Jason Holder has backed Rahkeem Cornwall to make more of an impact than any England spinner as the tourists decide whether to select the giant Antiguan for the deciding third Test.

Cornwall was left on the sidelines for the first two matches of a three-Test series, with the West Indies content to rely on the same pace quartet, backed up by batting all-rounder Roston Chase’s off-breaks.

But with the campaign all square at 1-1 heading into Friday’s finale at Old Trafford, 6ft 6in off-spinner Cornwall, who weighs around 22 stone, could get his chance having taken 10 wickets in just his second Test against Afghanistan in November.

And Holder is confident Cornwall can out-perform England off-spinner Dom Bess, the lone specialist slow bowler in the hosts’ third Test squad.

“If he (Cornwall) does come in he is a wicket-taker and he has proven himself to be a match winner, not only at the regional level but in his last Test match when he got 10 wickets,” Holder said Thursday.