close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

Virtual gymnastics workshop tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) is organising an international webinar for coaches and judges of the sport on Saturday (tomorrow) at 10am.

PGF secretary general Parvaiz Ahmad informed ‘The News’ the event consists of two sessions. Four presenters will deliver lectures. They are Dr Haan Yoon So, a world certified gymnastics judging trainer, president of Asian MAG Technical and Judges Committee, International Olympian; Nedal AlYousaf, president of Arab Gymnastics Federation, CEO of Dolphin Gymnastics Club, vice president of Asian MAG Technical and Judges Committee; Prof Dr Gerath Irwin, professor and chairman of Cardiff University, IOC certified biomechanic expert; and Lucas Golnanzo, entrepreneur and CEO/President of Sunlive Sports Group.

Latest News

More From Sports