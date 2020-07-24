Sports organisers urge minister to set deadline for officials

KARACHI: The sports fraternity has appreciated minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza for directing sports authorities in all the provinces to formulate a policy for resuming activities in their respective provinces which have been suspended since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

The minister gave this directive at a high-level meeting in Islamabad a couple of days ago.

The minister chaired a coordination committee meeting through video conference at Islamabad to evaluate challenges of COVID-19 and how to go about reviving sports activities in the country.

The sports officials said it was not mentioned when the authorities of the provinces were to send their proposals for the resumption of sports activities in their provinces. No deadline has been set, they said.

The sports fraternity said that as the lethargy of government departments was well known, nobody knew how much time the provincial sports authorities would take to send their proposals.

They pointed out that around five months have already passed since all sports activities were stopped and sports complexes and gymnasiums were closed.

They appealed to the minister to bind the officials concerned to send their proposals by Eid ul Azha, so that an appropriate decision could be taken in that period. They said that they had already lost precious time.

The officials of non-contact sports said that all over the world sports activities were being resumed with all safety precautions.

They said they expected the minister to direct the sports authorities to submit their proposals in two weeks, so that the federal government could take the final decision soon.